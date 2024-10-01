Dogecoin gains 13% amid comments from Elon Musk
The most famous meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is currently gaining 13%. Yesterday, Elon Musk made a reference to the PayPal logo, stating that the history...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Today we knew two more US regional indices from Chicago and Kansas region. Both showed further cooling, falling much below markets expectations. US...
Gold is back above $2200 per ounce today and is about $17 from the historic highs set on March 20. Nevertheless, if the price closed at the current price...
Wall Street contracts gain on the last day of this quarter and week USDIDX remains slightly stronger at the start of the session Yields on 10-year...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for March: Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 79.4; forecast...
Stock markets seem to rally no matter what is thrown at them this week. The S&P 500 is a mere 0.28% away from rising by 10% in Q1. This is the last...
Jungheinrich releases its annual results Deutsche Bank downgrades DHL shares General market situation Thursday's session on European...
Final US GDP report for Q4 2023 was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. This was the third release of the data, therefore it was not expected to show any major...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data for January: GDP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM; Average Weekly Earnings:...
The IBEX 35 (SPA35) index is the biggest gainer among the major Western European stock market benchmarks in March, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB (ITA40). Rate...
Sell-off on EURUSD continues. The main currency pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below 1.10 area around three weeks ago and has been...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because data from the United States and Canada will be released....
European indices open little changed GDP data from US and Canada Speeches from ECB Panetta and ECB Villeroy European indices launched today's...
German retail sales data for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an increase compared to January, but also a...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.22% higher, Nasdaq added 0.51% and small-cap Russell 2000 surged...
Wall Street indexes experienced modest gains today, following a series of slight declines. The S&P 500 is close to yesterday's close, remaining...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) drops around 4% today and tests $1.70 per MMBTu area, marked with 61.8% retracement of the latest upward impulse. NATGAS...
U.S. index futures experience a mixed session U.S. Dollar (USD) gains 0.11% at the time of publication Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds fall to 4.21% On...
FedEx reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings last Thursday Sales missed expectations but profits surprised to the upside Big margin expansion in key Express...