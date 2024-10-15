Wall Street storms higher, NAFTA deal moves forward
Summary: US indices closed with fresh highs on Monday with Dow Jones (US30) smashing its crucial resistance US and Mexico agree upon...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Equity investors kicked off new week in stellar moods. In turn we saw gains all across the globe with Chinese Hang Seng adding as much as 2.5%. In Europe...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500) and Nasdaq (US100) broke to new record highs Pfizer (PFE.US) underperforms despite making progress in clinical...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Italian equities are underperforming against other European peers Di Maio threatens to block EU budget decision Tria...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trade close to the lower limit of the long term upward channel The double bottom pattern realization...
After a week of a relative calm, Monday sees a return of volatility on the Turkish lira as Turkey is back from a week-long holidays. With the US-Turkey...
Summary: Wheat has been the least affected by global trade wars There is space for US wheat exports to bounce back Frothy stocks...
Summary: The Bahamas launches a blockchain-powered credentials system Bank of America considers using a crypto storage system Asia Economy TV...
Summary: European equities gain a foothold at the beginning of the new week DAX (DE30) fails to break a resistance at its first attempt...
Summary: US and European inflation figures will be in the spotlight over the week Chinese manufacturing and services PMIs for August will...
Summary: Chinese equities jerk higher fuelled by another health increase of industrial profits US dollar trades flat, EM currencies gain...
European benchmarks are trading higher on the final trading day of the week. A vast array of the blue chips indices from the Old Continent is set to add...
Summary: Gold advances as USD weakens Price breaks above the moving averages channel on the lower interval $1200-1205 area may...
Summary: Powell sets conditions on further rate hikes Central banker is confident that Fed will respond properly to any shift in inflation...
ANZ issued a recommendation for AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Durable goods data came in weaker than expected Bullard says markets are more dovish than Fed EURUSD trades a notch below...
US dollar is the weakest currency on Friday, shedding Thursday’s gains ahead of the Jackson Hole speech from Fed’s Jerome Powell (3pm BST)....
Summary: Kenya plans to use blockchain technology in real-time polling results Will US SEC change its mind regarding for Bitcoin ETFs? Bitcoin...
Summary: Italy-EU dispute over refugees intensifies DAX (DE30 on xStation5) once again failed to surpass the resistance zone Chinese...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
