Economic calendar - All eyes on Jackson Hole
Summary: Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole draws attention amid the light macroeconomic calendar for Friday US Durable Goods Orders on the agenda...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Australian dollar moves higher after PM Turnbull has been ousted RBNZ’s Orr warns the central bank could cut interest rates...
Despite gains in the first half of the European session most of the major stock benchmarks from the region finished today’s trading with minor drop....
Summary: ZAR has been underperforming as of late South African government wants to expropriate white farmers of their land Rand...
Summary: US PMI readings once again suggested deterioration Housing data comes below expectations Weekly piece of data continues...
Summary: Netflix (NFLX.US) rose for the third day after a period of declines Subscriber growth slowdown concerned Netflix shareholders The...
Summary: US Securities and Exchange Commission rejects Bitcoin ETF proposals New Revolut’s card to allow cashback in cryptocurrency Bitcoin...
Summary: Preliminary Eurozone PMI signals the tepid rate of expansion in August New export orders register the smallest monthly rise...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Several EU top jobs will be open next year DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades below the resistance zone Deutsche Bank...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: oil, coffee, wheat and copper: OIL Higher...
Summary: Manufacturing and services PMIs from European economies draw attention before noon PMIs as well as new home sales from the US...
Summary: FOMC minutes pointed to further gradual rate hikes while officials had discussed the yield curve flattening US tariffs on $16...
Summary: US stocks set to break longest bull market record 5 things to watch on the US500 Oil remains near the highs after large...
Summary: Weekly DOE inventories: -5.8M vs -1.6M exp. +6.8M prior Similar to last night’s API equivalent (-5.2M); Production ticks...
Summary: Canadian retail sales miss forecasts but prior revised higher US Treasury spokesman says major NAFTA issues outstanding USDCAD...
Summary: Federal Reserve rate hike in September has been almost fully priced in Speculative positioning on gold, VIX, US 10Y notes suggests...
Summary: Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder, joins a crypto-related startup The Bank of Thailand creates its own digital currency Bitcoin...
Summary: Around 50% of the Iranian oil will vanish from the market after the 4th of November API report points for a drop in today’s...
Barring an extremely dramatic crash today, the S&P500 (US500 on xStation) will post its longest ever bull market in breaking the record from the 1990s....
