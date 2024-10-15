US indices higher ahead of Wall St. open
Summary: All US indices in the green US500 not far from prior resistance around 2844 VOLX pulls back from 5-week high It...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from the important $6000 level Jeju Island wants to become an ICO haven South...
In this analysis we are focusing on the most recent developments across major commodities: Oil Stronger dollar along with tumbling EM currencies...
Summary: Norwegian central bank reiterates a rate hike most likely to be delivered next month UK retail sales smash expectations in July...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: European stock markets open higher except for Italian bourse Italian bonds keep declining on rising concerns regarding the country’s...
Thursday started in bright moods on the market after news of renewed talks between China and the US but not all the market enjoyed this sentiment. Among...
Summary: Norges Bank is expected to leave rates on hold, but all eyes on guidance UK retail sales should bounce back in July Housing...
Summary: China and the US are to resume low-level talks regarding ‘trade talks’ later this month Australian jobs report turns...
There's been some large moves today across many asset classes as the markets continue to be impacted by the latest developments in Turkey. The Turkish...
Summary: US indices and DE30 fall to lowest levels of the week Turkish Lira attempts to gain a footing Oil sinks to 4-month low...
Summary: DOE inventories show a surprise build (+6.8M) Higher than both expected (-2.6M) and last night’s API (+3.7M) Oil...
Summary: US500 falls to below prior support around 2820 Benchmarks in danger of following Europe lower US industrial production...
Summary: Retail sales and core reading both top estimates Prior readings revised lower though USD at its highest level in over...
Price pressures in the UK ticked higher in the month of July with the consumer price index year-on-year increasing to 2.5% from 2.4% previously. This rise...
Summary: UK CPI scheduled for 9:30 US retail sales at 1:30 Weekly DOE inventories due out at 3:30 UK CPI (9:30) The...
Summary: TRY looks to find a footing after recent losses US indices continue to search for direction Oil regains ground after...
Summary: Oil moves up to highest level of the week Long term support around $71 respected once more Inventory data due in next...
Summary: US indices remain indecisive US500 not far from record peak but pauses on EM concerns VOLX hits highest level in a month It’s...
Summary: Market does not price in a rate hike in September Interest rate market favours the stronger krone against the US dollar USDNOK...
