BREAKING: strong increase in oil stocks
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 3.165M; forecast -0.700M; previous -1.952M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
DE40 knocks out new historic highs Deutsche Bank and Zalando at the top of the DAX index Barclays optimistic on Airbus shares Overall market...
The session on APAC markets brought an activation of market bulls on the USDJPY pair, who increased their bets on further weakness in the Japanese yen....
- Sweden, Riskbank interest rate decision. Actual: 4%. Forecast: 4%. Earlier: 4%. Riksbank Says Likely Policy Rate Can Be Cut In May Or June...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Riskbank decision, Eurozone business climate data and EIA data in focus European...
Sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets proved mixed today. Japan and India were particularly good, with indices there posting 0.75% gains. Chinese markets...
Cocoa reached $10 000 per ton today, another record high for this agricultural commodity. After breaking through this level there was a slight correction,...
BNP PARIBAS RESEARCH issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. BNP recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Gold is testing the $2200 per ounce level for the third time in recent days, but is unlikely to close above that level today. Gains took place today during...
According to official reports, shipments of Apple's iPhones in China fell by about 33% in February compared to the previous year, continuing a downward...
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March was released at 2:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show no change compared to February, with the index...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will offer U.S. customers a one-month free trial of its driver-assist technology called Full Self-Driving (FSD). The action is largely...
Cocoa Cocoa reaches $10,000 per ton, after starting trading at $4,200 at the beginning of this year However, Citi indicates that the increases...
Stoke Therapeutics shares gain 78% after test results Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Seagate shares Wall Street indices started...
- US, durable goods orders for February. Headline. Actual: +1,4% MoM. Expected: +1.2% MoM. Previous: -6.2% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: +0,5%...
DE40 knocks out new ATH Rheinmetall gains nearly 2% Norma Group presents forecasts for 2024 Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US), which manufactures and tests semiconductors used, among other things, in the electric car market, has revised its 2024 forecasts...