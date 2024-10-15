Stocks flat ahead of US session
Summary: US500 little changed ahead of Wall Street open Price continues to oscillate around 2800 Halliburton posts spike in revenues US stock markets...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: European equities launch new trading week lower Oil advances as US-Iran tensions intensify CBRT and ECB to make interest rate decisions...
Summary: Switzerland wants to keep crypto-related companies inside the country Ukrainian Financial Stability Council supports a new digital currencies...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Japanese yields soar at the start of the new week propelled by revelations that the BoJ could tweak its monetary policy Yen net shorts rose...
Summary: Former Italian Finance Minister warns about government doings DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to move higher at the beginning of new trading...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Semi-important readings from the US and Europe to be released in the afternoon BoE Deputy Governor to speak in the evening Central banks...
Summary: Japanese currency catches a bid as the new trading week unfolds Chinese stocks gain a foothold, US dollar remains on the back foot G20 countries...
Summary: Trump tweet weighs on the USD CAD soars after strong retail sales beat Barclays wants to use blockchain technology DE30 falls back to little...
Summary: US equities open the day lower following risks related to a trade war between the US and China Fed’s Bullard says rate hikes should be halted...
Summary: Canadian core CPI inflation inches higher to 2% YoY A firm beat offered by retail sales reading USDCAD slumped towards 61.8% Fibo level...
Summary: Trump sinks equities with announcement of new tariffs German Finance Ministry sees German growth accelerating in Q2 Financial leaders of...
Summary: Barclays is looking for opportunities in a blockchain technology Crypto celebrities appeared on a famous Fortune’s list LITECOIN, ETHEREUM...
Summary: The German Finance Ministry sees domestic growth accelerating in the second quarter DAX (DE30 on xStation5) has settled around 12660 pts handle Car...
Summary: Inflation and retail sales readings may shake Canadian dollar market Finance ministers and central bank presidents of G20 countries will meet...
Summary: US President Donald Trump questions Federal Reserve independence sending the buck much lower Chinese yuan keeps tumbling as PBoC sets the CNY...
Summary: USD index moves to highest level since last July Cable falls through 1.30 handle Oil jumps higher on Saudi minister comments Powell follows...
Summary: Oil rises over $1 in an hour to move above Weds highs Spike comes after comments from Saudi oil min "Talk of oil market oversupply are without...
