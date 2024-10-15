USD dominates G10 currencies, equities trade lower
Summary: GBP sinks on another data miss European equities push lower on Thursday US dollar rallies after Powell hearings The UK retail sales report...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Jerome Powell, Fed chair, criticized virtual currencies before Congress Three mining companies became “unicorns” Ripple (RIPPLE on xStation5)...
Summary: June retail sales disappoint across the board, the overall picture for the second quarter does not look so gloomy though Clothing and footwear...
Summary: Time is running short for the UK lawmakers to deliver a Brexit deal DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to break above the 50% Fibo level of February’s...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Retail sales report to conclude UK data marathon Semi-important US labour market data to be released in the afternoon Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Summary: Australian labour market paints the rosy picture producing a stunning jobs release for June Stocks in Asia mixed, BoJ cuts its JGBs purchases...
Summary: Oil has bounced despite a build of 5.8M in the DOE report Commodity snapshot GBPUSD hits 10-month low as inflation fails to rise Morgan Stanley...
Summary: DOE inventories: +5.8M vs -3.4M exp and -12.6M prior US oil production hits 11M Oil dips lower but finds some buyers near 3-month lows The...
Summary: US500 remains near breakout level US housing data comes in below forecast Morgan Stanley delivers strong trading update US indices have been...
Summary: Downbeat inflation report sinks pound US dollar rallies after Powell hearing at Senate European equities march higher The beginning of...
Summary: Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) has risen roughly 10% since yesterday! IBM and Columbia University have opened Blockchain Research Center The...
Summary: UK inflation unexpectedly stays flat in June undercutting slightly odds for a rate hike next month Clothing and footwear prices were the prime...
Summary: Juncker is said to meet with Trump next week to discuss car tariffs DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test the 50% Fibo level of the February’s rout Volkswagen...
Summary: Jerome Powell to testify before the lower chamber of Congress UK inflation reading may reinforce expectations of a rate hike in August DOE...
Summary: US dollar retains its gains made during Powell’s testimony May’s survives another voting Asian equities take a breath amid a calm session Crude...
Summary: Fed chair Powell’s speech contains few surprises; USD remains supported Gold drops to lowest level since last July Netflix plunges on drop in...
Summary: Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy report "Best policy is to keep gradually raising rates" USD looks to build on gains; USDJPY near 2018...
Summary: Gold falls below 1236 to hit 1-year low US industrial production rises to 0.6% but prior revised lower Powell speech in focus There’s been a...
Summary: Netflix called to open sharply lower after disappointing results Goldman Sachs posts 44% jump in net profits; Solomon new CEO US indices pull...
