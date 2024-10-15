Equities move lower while traders are waiting for Powell
Summary: Polish equities resist downward pressure seen across the Old Continent NZD continues to outperform other majors Markets await Powell’s testimony The...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Three commodity-related currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) have been placed among the worst performers in G10 since the beginning of the year Risks surrounding...
Summary: The Financial Stability Board has developed a crypto markets monitoring framework Knowledge of cryptocurrencies and blockchain will be tested...
Summary: UK employment reaches its highest level on record, job vacancies continue rising Wage growth comes off its prior levels to some extent, but...
Summary: Financial institutions from London may move to Paris after the Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) may be eyeing a repeated test of the resistance...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: UK earnings growth expected to keep with the previous pace Jerome Powell to testify in the Senate Will API data offer some relief for oil bulls? On...
Summary: NZ dollar surges in the morning on the back of the highest pace of core price growth in seven years RBA minutes do not offer too much more,...
Summary: Oil under pressure on supply increase talk Positive revisions to US retail sales fail to boost the buck US stocks little changed and Blackrock...
Summary: US retail sales M/M: 0.5% vs 0.5% exp Prior revised higher to give slight positive skew USD remains lower on the day The latest consumer spending...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 112.32 Target:...
Summary: Trump-Putin meeting began in Helsinki Saudi Arabia sinks oil prices with supply boost announcement US dollar underperforms against other...
Summary: “Go”, a board game, will have a blockchain version Russia has got a new whitelist of crypto companies A lot of South Africans want to invest...
Summary: Trump-Putin summit to be held in Helsinki today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) once again approaches the resistance level at 12600 pts Adidas (ADS.DE)...
Summary: Donald Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin today Retail sales from the US expected to show another advance Marathon of data from the UK throughout...
Summary: Asian equity markets begin the new week noticeably lower China’s GDP slows down but matches expectations in the second quarter, other monthly...
Summary: Indices gain as banks make mixed start to US earnings season GBP recovers from declines as Trump clarifies comments on trade AMEX focuses on...
Summary: US consumer sentiment pulls back Uni Mich drops more than forecast; prior revised lower GBPUSD moves off lows after Trump dismisses tough trade...
Summary: US corporate earnings season begins JP Morgan and Citi beat on EPS but Wells Fargo disappoints US500 back at key swing level around 2805-2810 The...
Summary: USDA report paints a gloomy picture for grain market Trump’s Brexit comments sink GBP JPMorgan and Citigroup among companies reporting earnings...
