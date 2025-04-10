Bulls dominate Wall Street on Friday, Lyft debuts on Nasdaq
Summary: - Trade talks said to continue next week in Washington, US ready for months-long negotiations - S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) climbs back...
Market news
CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in the United States. Shares of both companies have performed very well during the recent market downturns, thanks to exceptionally high trading activity...
More
Oil Crude oil has seen a 20% pullback since the United States first announced retaliatory tariffs. WTI oil plunged below $60 per barrel, marking its lowest level since February 2021. The U.S. decision to suspend tariffs for 90 days led to a rebound across many global assets, including crude oil. Most...
More
White House spokesperson Levitt stated that the U.S. has just imposed an additional 50% tariff on China, raising total tariffs to a record-high 104%. Additional trade restrictions are set to take effect tomorrow, April 9th. This information aligns with yesterday's statements from Trump, when he...
More
Summary: - Trade talks said to continue next week in Washington, US ready for months-long negotiations - S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) climbs back...
Summary: - GOLD keeps trading within a triangle pattern - Price turned lower after touching the $1325 handle - $1275-1280 area seen as the nearest support...
The UK parliament rejected the Brexit deal once again even though it was not a meaningful vote this time (it was a final vote as the parliament would still...
Summary: More disappointing data from the US suggests the economy on the slowing path Low inflation in Europe can revive QE talk this year Tumbling...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Reservations on Airbnb could be paid using cryptocurrency gift cards 14% of top crypto exchanges have obtained regulators’ licenses,...
US PCE core inflation down to 1.8% y/y Personal spending disappoints at just +0.1% m/m EURUSD recovers but still close to lows US...
Summary: - Lyft to debut on Nasdaq on Friday, 28 March - First ride sharing company to go public - IPO price set at $72 per share, 32.5 million shares...
Summary: Equity markets start the last trading day this week with some gains DAX (DE30) continue rebounding after touching the important level European...
Summary: Inflation readings from EMU and the US Monthly GDP from the Canadian economy Some central bank speakers on the agenda as well (tentative)...
Summary: Two prominent Federal Reserve members do not think the Fed will have to cut rates any time soon despite the yield curve inversion A lot...
Summary: EURUSD falls to 3-week low after German inflation miss Brexit update: UK MPs to vote again on Friday US growth misses...
Summary: Pound continues to drift lower UK MPs to vote again on Brexit tomorrow Vote not "meaningful" as WA and PD separated It’s...
Summary: German HICP: +1.5% vs +1.6% exp EURUSD dips to low 1.12s Lowest level for the pair in 3 weeks There are...
Summary: US Q4 GDP: 2.2% vs 2.3% exp Sizable downwards revision from 2.6% prior US stocks trade in a narrowing range The...
Summary: Cocoa prices rebound due to a possibility to create an African cartel of producers Production outlook remains quite buoyant Weather...
Summary: London Metal Exchange purportedly supports a blockchain-based project to track metals HSBC’s executive encourages CFTC to produce...
Summary: - Partial inflation data from Germany disappoints - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes break above the early-March swing level - Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
Summary: - Third release of the US GDP report for Q4 2018 - CPI inflation data from the euro area member countries - Interest rate decisions to be announced...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator