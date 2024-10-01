👀 COCOA tests $10,000 area
Rally on the cocoa market shows no signs of easing. Front-month cocoa futures (COCOA) jumped above $10,000 per ton for the first time in history today....
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
GBP ticked lower after Catherine Mann, member of the Bank of England, hinted in a speech that markets may be pricing in too many rate cuts. However, these...
Last week was marked with USD strengthening, but this trend is being tested this week. Taking a look at EURUSD chart at H4 interval, we can see that the...
European indices set to open flat or slightly higher US Conference Board consumer confidence data Spanish GDP revision, US durable goods orders European...
Wall Street indices traded mostly lower yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.41% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.27%. Small-cap Russell...
The first trading session of a new week was rather calm. However, we saw large moves on some markets Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P...
On the wave of huge gains seen on cryptocurrencies during today's session, nearly 23% upside is seen on MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) shares. Overall, this...
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (Market):...
Bitcoin experienced another wave of buying in the afternoon during the Wall Street cash trading session. The most famous cryptocurrency extended gains...
Fisker (FSR.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is plunging over 20% today. Company said that a large automaker with whom it was in talks over a potential...
The beginning of the new trading week starts with a significant surge on Bitcoin market. The most popular cryptocurrency is trading almost 4% higher on...
US new home sales data for February was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an increase from 661k units in January to 675k units...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US500 continues pull back from all-time highs AMD, Intel and Microsoft drops on China ban Wall Street indices...
Boeing (BA.US) Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, the company announced today before the opening of the session...
Most indices in Europe open lower DAX is trading 0.20% lower at the level of 18470 points The Euro is not recording significant changes in the...
Today, the minutes from the latest Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting were published. However, the minutes did not provide any additional interesting information...
Throughout the past week, we've observed moments of high volatility in the markets. In the foreign exchange market, the decisions made by the Central...
Last week, which was exceptionally busy, we learned about several important macroeconomic publications and central bank decisions. This week will be less...
Wall Street indices closed Friday with minimal changes. The SP500 lost only 0.14% to 5230 points, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.10% to 18340 points....