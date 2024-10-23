German inflation meets expectations; EURUSD retests pivotal 1.15 level
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Market news
Electric vehicles' producer Tesla (TSLA.US) will report financial results today, after the US session closes. The company's shares have been losing ground in recent days, with the recent presentation of its autonomous car and Optimus robots, ending in profit-taking. Against the backdrop of technological...
More
Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of e Coli bacteria in McDonald's (MCD.US) restaurants. Most likely, these bacteria were present in McRoyal sandwiches (McDonald's Quarter Pounder)....
More
The coffee giant, Starbucks, is grappling with significant challenges. Preliminary fourth-quarter results reveal a renewed decline in sales, marking the worst performance since the pandemic. Preliminary Q4 Results: Preliminary comparable store sales: -7% (estimates: -3.48%) Preliminary...
More
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 17 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 16 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 16 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 13 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 23 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 16 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 16 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 13 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 16 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 16 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 16 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 16 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 14 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 16 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 16 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 17 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 16 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 16 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 15 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 16 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 24 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 16 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 17 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 16 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 14 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 16 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 14 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 10 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 28 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 16 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 14 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 10 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 10 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 14 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 10 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 14 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 14 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 17 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 10 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 10 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 14 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 10 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 10 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 16 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 16 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 16 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 16 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 14 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 10 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 10 November 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 10 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 16 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 17 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 14 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 16 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 14 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 17 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 16 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator