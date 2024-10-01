Daily summary: EURUSD declines by 0.5% driven by the USD appreciation 💲💲
Despite a lower opening in the cash session, U.S. indexes are recovering losses throughout the day. US500 consolidates at highs around 5,300 points,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Today, Nvidia (NVDA.US) sees a 3.30% increase to $945 per share, inching closer to the $1000 per share barrier. Investor optimism is fueled by new products...
Shares of companies related to the medical marijuana market are seeing euphoric gains today. Shares of Tilray (TLRY.US), Canopy Growth (CGC.US), Aurora...
Today, cocoa gains 5.40%, reaching new record levels. At the time of publication, the price for a ton of cocoa is nearly 9,000 USD, and the outlook for...
US500 and US100 slightly lose at the beginning of the session US Dollar (USD) one of the stronger currencies today US bond yields fall to 4.20% The...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin continues its decline, after ETFs saw a net outflow of nearly $2 billion over the past few days. Tuesday's rebound...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is losing more than 3% ahead of the U.S. market opening, after the EV maker decided to cut production in China to 5 days a week, down from...
Canadian retail sales report for January was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show decline in headline as well as core retail sales...
DE40 in the local highs zone Adidas will no longer be the main sponsor of the German national team after 77 years Unsuccessful start to Douglas...
Major central banks opened the door to rate cuts this week, this triggered an ‘everything rally’, and stocks are on course for their best week...
Chinese equities were top underperformers in the region during the final Asia-Pacific session of the week. HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) were dropping as much...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of sentiment indices for March at 9:00 am GMT today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in headline...
European indices open lower Speeches from ECB and Fed members German IFO data for March, Canadian retail sales for January Major European indices...
UK retail sales report for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a drop in headline and core measures, on year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at record highs, but off the daily highs. S&P 500 gained 0.32%, Dow Jones moved 0.68% higher...
Wall Street extended post-FOMC jump into the second day, with S&P 500 gaining 0.4%, Dow Jones adding 0.7%, Nasdaq trading 0.3% higher and small-cap...
Bitcoin, world's most famous cryptocurrency, drops almost 3% today, breaking below the $66,000 mark. The move looks to be a driven by profit taking...
USDCHF is making a big move today as US dollar is the best performing major currency, while Swiss franc is the top underperformer. The pair is up 1.4%...
SILVER rallied on Wednesday evening following FOMC decision. Dovish reaction of the markets was somewhat puzzling given that new FOMC forecasts were rather...