What to expect from Bank of England tomorrow?
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expects interest rates to be left unchanged,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm GMT. Market expects interest rates to be left unchanged,...
GOLD, as well as other precious metals, has been trading higher earlier today, in spite of US dollar strengthening. However, gains started to be erased...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 2:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a drop in headline...
Wall Street indices open little changed ahead of Fed decision US100 trades near 18,360 pts resistance zone Intel gains after being award big grants...
Today's inflation data from the UK turned out to be slightly softer than expected and confirmed the broader downward trend. As a result, the market...
Shares of US-based data center REIT, Equinix (EQIX.US) loses as much as 6% after a report from the short-seller activist fund, Hindenburg Research, which...
DE40 in the zone of local highs Kering spoils sentiment in Europe nvestors await FOMC decision (06:00 pm GMT) General market situation: Wednesday's...
Traders are awaiting a policy decision announcement from the Federal Reserve, scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT today. Markets are expecting rates to be left unchanged...
As we wait for the Federal Reserve, a few things are moving markets. Overall, European stock markets are lower, and US stock market futures are pointing...
Mixed opening of session in Europe: DAX and EU50 lose, FTSE gains Luxury sector under pressure, Kering (KER.FR) listings halted after Gucci sales...
Yesterday, after the close of the European session, Kering (KER.FR), one of the largest representatives of the European fashion market, provided its preliminary...
UK CPI YoY: 3.4% vs 3.5% exp. and 4% previously Core CPI YoY: 4.5% vs 4.6% exp. and 5.1% previously (-0.6% MoM vs -0.9% MoM previously) UK PPI...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in a good mood, with Nvidia managing to resist profit taking and managing to gain more than 1%, returning...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years. This move comes after a strong increase in wages following negotiations...
The US500 is struggling today for the highest close ever. On March 14, the contract opened higher than the current price, but this was due to a rollover....
Today we had the publication of CPI inflation from Canada, which fell far below expectations. How did today's data turn out? CPI inflation fell...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares are gaining more than 10% in today's session following reports that the store chain is trying to go public and become a private...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Technology companies spoil investor sentiment Bitcoin sell-off wears Coinbase and Microstrategy stocks...
Oil Oil clearly gains in response to the extension of voluntary cuts by the OPEC+ group for the second quarter of this year On the other hand,...