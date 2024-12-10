US stocks to start the new week lower
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Market news
Oil: OPEC+ has postponed their production restoration timeline. The monthly production increase of 180,000 barrels will now begin from April next year, rather than the originally planned Q4 2024 The complete withdrawal of production cuts has been delayed by a year until the end of 2026 The...
More
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker sentiment; most cryptocurrencies are losing and ZCASH and APECOIN are posting double-digit declines Bitcoin fell from levels above $100,000 to $98,000; net inflows into ETFs last Friday fell nearly 40% Thursday, to $368 million - but are still...
More
Eli Lilly, the global biopharmaceutical leader, continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market while navigating manufacturing challenges and increasing competition. The company's recent head-to-head trial results demonstrating Zepbound's superiority over Wegovy reinforce...
More
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
