BREAKING: Inflation in Canada below expectations; USDCAD gains significantly
Canadian CPI NSA (M/M) Feb: 0.3% (est 0.6%; prev 0.0%) - CPI (Y/Y) Feb: 2.8% (est 3.1%; prev 2.9%) - CPI Core Median (Y/Y) Feb: 3.1% (est 3.3%; prev...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
US housing market data for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small increase in building permits compared to January...
Markets in Italy and Spain lead gains, Polish WIG20 drops sharply Fraport presents its results and publishes forecasts for the new year General...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines, with bitcoin's discount from its historical highs reaching nearly 15%. The altcoins...
German ZEW economic research institute release a new set of its economic sentiment indices at 10:00 am GMT today. Data for March was expected to show an...
While markets' attention was mostly on Bank of Japan during the Asia-Pacific session, it was not the only central bank that announced a decision today....
The Bank of the Japan increased its key interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1% as wages have increased after higher than expected consumer prices...
The macroeconomic calendar today was quite interesting. However, most of the significant events took place in the first part of the day, including the...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the second day of the week. Indices in Japan, Australia, and Singapore are...
The new week begins mixed on Wall Street. On one hand, stock indices are gaining momentum driven by technology companies and the Nvidia GTC conference....
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is reportedly planning to end its yield curve control and purchases of risk assets, including Japanese stock exchange-traded funds...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. Goldman Sachs advises taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
According to informed sources reached by Bloomberg News, Apple (AAPL.US) is in talks regarding the integration of Google's (GOOGL.US) flagship AI model,...
Starting from Friday, March 22, Tesla (TSLA.US) will increase the prices of Model Y cars in Europe and from April 1 in the USA. Prices in the USA will...
U.S. indexes open up as much as 1.00% higher. Technology companies are again the leaders in growth. Apple and Alphabet about potential AI Gemini...
While there are a number of central bank rate decision scheduled for this week, it seems that Bank of Japan decision tomorrow during the Asia-Pacific session...
During the last week, the euro ended up losing some strength against the U.S dollar. However, at this moment, the price is testing an important technical...
European indices trade higher DE40 remains near all-time highs Thyssenkrupp jumps on Bloomberg report Major European stock market indices trade...
CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As this was a revision to an already-released flash release, no major...