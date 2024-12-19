EURCHF - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Market news
AppLovin (APP.US) has emerged as one of 2024's most remarkable tech success stories, with its stock surging over 780% year-to-date as the mobile advertising and gaming company successfully expands beyond its core market. While the company's meteoric rise has attracted significant investor attention,...
More
Oil: Brent Crude is undergoing another price correction move, after reaching its highest levels since November 22nd, hovering just below $75 a barrel. OPEC has recently revised downwards its growth forecasts for demand in 2024 and 2025, justifying the recent decision to postpone the restoration...
More
Bitcoin's price is up more than 4% today, raising the capitalization of the largest cryptocurrency to $2.1 trillion. The trend was supported by recent comments from Donald Trump, who announced that the United States intends to make 'something big' with crypto, and the BlackRock fund, which...
More
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
Summary: ECB President backs the idea of euro zone revamp DAX (DE30 on xStation5) resumes downward movement Car makers start to cut earnings forecasts...
Summary: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says Bitcoin is not for him, but does not say it won’t have a future Another hack in a South Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Swiss and Norwegian central banks to make their decisions in the morning Will Bank of England surprise markets with more hawkish message? Oil...
Summary: First quarter GDP in New Zealand meets expectations, the kiwi remains on the back foot though UK PM Theresa May wins a Brexit ’meaningful vote’,...
Summary: Stock indices recover after recent weakness Oil gains after DOE draw; OPEC on Firday USD edges higher on Powell comments; Housing data disappoints South...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.9M vs -2.1M expected Oil markets little changed ahead of Friday’s OPEC decision Oil ministers comment ahead of key event There’s...
Summary: US homes sales unexpectedly decline Fed chair Powell talking in Portugal with positive comments USD gaining on the day It’s been a relatively...
Summary: Stocks in Europe and US trade higher ahead of US session US500 sees dip buyers step in GE dropped from DJIA Stock indices are trading near...
