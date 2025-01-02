ZAR gains as central bank hints at possible rate hikes
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
Market news
Domino's Pizza (DPZ.US), the world's largest pizza chain, faces increasing competitive pressures in its core markets while navigating challenging international expansion. Despite recent headwinds, the company maintains its position as a leading QSR operator with strong unit economics and expanding...
More
Shares of Danish freight company TORM (TRMDA.DK), which specializes in oil and petroleum products freight, are rebounding more than 6% today after falling more than 50% from their peaks in the last week of July 2024. TORM is one of the largest tanker operators in the world, and the company's business...
More
Wall Street indices are edging lower after the holiday break, with some profit-taking following Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%. Tesla gained 7% on Tuesday, while Apple added 1.2%, with US semiconductor stocks also performing...
More
Summary: South African currency strengthens following remarks from the central bank giving hopes for rate hikes in the foreseeable future May inflation...
Summary: Major coins give back some of the recent gains as Bithumb gets hacked Group of the Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges prepared a regulation...
Summary: Stocks across Europe begin Wednesday’s trading clearly higher as trade angst settles down DAX (DE30) sees a pullback from its key technical level OPEC...
Summary: Existing home sales is the sole reading from the US economy today Oil prices trade slightly higher ahead of the DoE release Central bank speakers...
Summary: Australian dollar is the strongest currency in early trading paring its recent losses to some extent Dow Jones (US30) extends its losing streak,...
Summary: European stock markets end the day lower but off the lows Trump reignites trade war concerns Euro trades slightly lower on the back of Draghi’s...
Summary: Trump reignites trade war concerns ordering to prepare a list of Chinese goods to hit the country if needed DAX (DE30) and Chinese Hang Seng...
Summary: US housing starts reach a decade high while building permits see a decline Wall Street moves lower, US dollar keeps rising as investors park...
Summary: Mario Draghi reinforces his dovish message during Sintra conference Erkki Liikanen warns that the interest rates may remain unchanged beyond...
Summary: Trade tensions sink equities around the world Cryptocurrencies show resilience to the ongoing turmoil Oil pulls back ahead of the API inventories...
Summary: Digital assets jumped on the news Square was granted a cryptocurrency trading license After surging towards $6700 handle BITCOIN price fails...
Summary: Stocks in Europe sink as Trump threats China with new levies DAX (DE30) falls to its crucial support area, euro poised, dollar gathers pace Thyssenkrupp...
Summary: Several ECB members are scheduled to speak in Sintra during the day US housing data is forecast to be mixed for May Central bank of Hungary...
Summary: Donald Trump seeks to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods once the country retaliates again Japanese yen quickly higher on further trade war...
The Trade War theme dominated the first trading session of the week causing equity indices to collapse all over the globe. Declines were observed during...
Summary: OPEC+ members to meet this week Latest leaks suggest that 300-600k bpd production rise may be on cards From technical point of view Brent...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Sweden’s opposition party sparks political chaos as it intends to hold anti-euro membership referendum SEK among largest losers in G10, much...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Stocks slump accelerates as a EU migration deal seems to be hard to be hammered out within two weeks Swedish krona falls on risks stemming from...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|__hssc
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|SESSID
|Expiration date 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 21 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 31 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 21 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_ga
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Expiration date 25 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|Expiration date 15 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|Expiration date 24 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|Expiration date 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 25 January 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 1 February 2024
|_ga
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_gid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 6 October 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|fr
|Expiration date 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|MUID
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|li_sugr
|Expiration date 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|bcookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator