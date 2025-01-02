Equities’ slump deepens, oil gains momentum
Summary: Stocks slump accelerates as a EU migration deal seems to be hard to be hammered out within two weeks Swedish krona falls on risks stemming from...
Market news
Domino's Pizza (DPZ.US), the world's largest pizza chain, faces increasing competitive pressures in its core markets while navigating challenging international expansion. Despite recent headwinds, the company maintains its position as a leading QSR operator with strong unit economics and expanding...
More
Shares of Danish freight company TORM (TRMDA.DK), which specializes in oil and petroleum products freight, are rebounding more than 6% today after falling more than 50% from their peaks in the last week of July 2024. TORM is one of the largest tanker operators in the world, and the company's business...
More
Wall Street indices are edging lower after the holiday break, with some profit-taking following Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%. Tesla gained 7% on Tuesday, while Apple added 1.2%, with US semiconductor stocks also performing...
More
Summary: Stocks slump accelerates as a EU migration deal seems to be hard to be hammered out within two weeks Swedish krona falls on risks stemming from...
Summary: Bank of International Settlements (BIS) issues a warning suggesting cryptocurrencies are not scalable and are likely to suffer a breakdown Brazilian...
Summary: Turkey goes to polls on 24 June to elect president and parliament Next president will see his powers greatly increased Turkish lira collapsed...
Summary: European stock markets kick off the new week a bit lower following trade tensions between the two world’s largest economies Bundesbank cuts...
Summary: OPEC and non-OPEC meeting seems to be the paramount point in this week calendar Bank of England is expected to leaves rates unchanged, the outlook...
Summary: China announces retaliatory levies on US imported goods worth roughly $34 billion starting on 6 July Stocks’ slump extends, a slight risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall as US announce 25% tariffs on China DE30 and UK100 amongst the biggest fallers Precious metals also decline; US data mixed Crypto...
Summary: US industrial production M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp Uni Mich beats forecasts but prior revised lower Precious metals make sharp move lower The...
Summary: US announce 25% tariff on $50B of Chinese imports Development another step closer to a trade war US indices lower ahead of Wall Street open;...
Summary: European indices post declines on the final trading session of the week Monetary authorities sent EURUSD below the 1.16 handle Some US data...
Summary: Latest slump could have been caused by Bitcoin futures expiration ETHEREUM pulls back below the $500 handle SEC and BoC officials made interesting...
Summary: European stock markets begin quite positive despite a US tariffs threat DAX (DE30) smashes resistance following the ECB meeting German banks...
Summary: Final inflation from the euro area should confirm a healthy bounce in May Industrial production along with consumer confidence measured by UoM...
Summary: Bank of Japan leaves its monetary policy settings unchanged as per expectations, an assessment for inflation downgraded Euro keeps trading far...
Summary: ECB reveal plans to taper APP by year-end; Draghi strikes dovish tones Strong selling in Euro and DE30 rallies strongly higher in reaction USD...
Summary: US indices dragged higher by dovish ECB US500 revisits recent highs near 2800 However, possible reversal signal printed yesterday The incredible...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US core retail sales M/M: +0.9% vs +0.5% exp Draghi strikes dovish tones in press conference EURUSD drops below 1.17; DE30 above 13000 A batch...
The European Central Bank decided to keep all interest rates unchanged as expected announcing its asset purchase programme would be reduced after September...
Summary: GBP surges on retail sales report Bitcoin crawls back above the $6500 handle All eyes on the ECB (decision - 12:45 pm BST, conference -...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|__hssc
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|SESSID
|Expiration date 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 21 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Expiration date 31 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Expiration date 21 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|test_cookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|Expiration date 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Expiration date 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_ga
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Expiration date 25 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|Expiration date 16 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|Expiration date 15 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|Expiration date 16 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|Expiration date 24 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|Expiration date 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|Expiration date 25 January 2026
|af_id
|Expiration date 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|Expiration date 1 February 2024
|_ga
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_gid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|__hstc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 6 October 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 24 October 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|fr
|Expiration date 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 10 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|_omappvp
|Expiration date 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|Expiration date 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|_uetvid
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|MUID
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|_fbp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|_ttp
|Expiration date 22 January 2025
|li_sugr
|Expiration date 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|guest_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|muc_ads
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|IDE
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
|MSPTC
|Expiration date 18 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|Expiration date 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|Expiration date 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|bcookie
|Expiration date 24 October 2025
|li_gc
|Expiration date 22 April 2025
|lidc
|Expiration date 25 October 2024
|personalization_id
|Expiration date 24 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator