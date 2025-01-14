Oil gains ahead of OPEC, European stock markets move higher
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) shares are already trading nearly 50% below their 2023 peaks, having lost nearly 10% in the past week and 38% in the past six months. The semiconductor sector is still on Wall Street's 'radar' as one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI infrastructure. AMD is...
Oil Oil rose sharply after new US sanctions on Russia. Those are the latest sanctions: Ban on oil services: A ban on U.S. oil services to entities located in the Russian Federation, cutting Russia off from U.S. services related to the extraction and production of oil and other petroleum products. Sanctions...
The cryptocurrency market started the week in a noticeably weaker mood. Bitcoin is again testing levels below $92,000, although over the weekend its price temporarily rose to around $95,000. Most of the smaller cryptocurrencies are losing in the 5 to 6% range today, with Ethereum trading at $3100, nearly...
