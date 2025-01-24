Swedish PPI surges. What’s next on EURSEK?
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Market news
The Bank of Japan is raising interest rates, which was in line with market and economist expectations. The market was pricing in an almost 100% chance of today's move. What's more, it was the largest hike in a dozen years (by 25 basis points), as the previous two were 20 and 15 basis points....
More
The Stargate Project is a groundbreaking private sector investment aimed at funding up to $500 billion over four years to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The initiative will begin with an initial investment of $100 billion, with the goal of establishing the US...
More
European markets are experiencing a strong first half of the week, gaining momentum as investor concerns over the initial economic decisions of the Trump administration ease. While the new U.S. president emphasizes that the EU will also be subject to tariffs, the binding decisions so far only involve...
More
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...