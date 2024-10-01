Rising aluminum prices elevate Alcoa's stock price 📈
Alcoa Corporation (AA.US) is gaining more than 8% today, thanks to a strengthening trend in aluminum prices, as well as news of an agreement to sell its...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Disturbing signals from the smartphone market are pulling down not only Apple's stock price, which is losing over 3% today, but also reflecting on...
Weak sentiment persists in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is losing 3% and testing $57,500, below key resistance at $60,000 (EMA200) Polygon...
Oil prices are gaining in today's session despite weak economic data from China. Commodity prices are still under pressure from supply constraints...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Early data show weaker iPhone 16 sales Intel gains after communication about...
Coffee is a necessity for most people worldwide. In Italy, the price of this beverage is even regulated, partly due to the influx of tourists unfamiliar...
The German DAX index is recording slight declines in the first part of the day, losing 0.25% to 18,650 points. However, the levels at which the index is...
The dollar returns to declines and is today the weakest currency among the G10 currencies. At the time of writing, the USDIDX dollar index is down 0.44%...
The beginning of the week is relatively light on the macroeconomic calendar. However, in the coming days, investors will have the couple of key reports...
The volatility in stock markets during the session in the Asia-Pacific region is limited due to holidays in Japan and China. Japanese markets are...
Only a few days remain before an important decision from the Federal Reserve on interest rates on 18 September. The rate cut is obvious, while the question...
Garmin (GRMN.US) drops almost 6% today, as Barclays downgraded the stock to 'Sell' today. The investment bank cut its 12-month price target on...
The past week has been marked by considerable market turbulence, driven by key inflation data, a decline in oil prices to their lowest levels since early...
Polygon surges almost 13% after changing Binance said it added its spot and perpetual futures trading, marking the completion of the Polygon 'tokenomics'...
Precious metals are gaining strongly just ahead of next week's Fed decision. Market expectations give a 45% probability of a 50 basis point hike at...
The U.S. stock market opens slightly higher. Investors are pricing in a 40% chance of a 50bp Fed rate cut next week More than 10% drop in Adobe (ADBE.US)...
University of Michigan US Consumers Sentiment Prelim: 69 (Forecast 68.5, Previous 67.9) University of Michigan Expectations Prelim: 73 (Forecast...
US Import Prices MoM (August): -0.3% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.1%) US Export Prices MoM (August): -0.7% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous 0.7%) Import...
Platinum (PLATINUM) is trading up more than 1.2% today and approaching $1,000 per ounce, after the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) recently made...