Daily Summary: Bitcoin below 70,000 USD 🔔
Wall Street indexes are trading lower today, though the declines are not significant. The S&P 500 is down 0.30% to 5150 points, while the Nasdaq100...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The EURUSD currency pair loses nearly 0.6% today, after PPI inflation and jobless claims data supported the U.S. dollar. ECB member Luis de Guindos indicated...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares are down over 11.50% today following yesterday's announcement by the company that Kevin Plank, the founder, will return...
Today's session for American tech companies is showing mixed sentiments. The Nasdaq100 spot index is down by nearly 0.4% today, driven mainly by the...
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is losing about 3% today and has fallen below $71,000. The broader crypto market's declines coincide with today's...
U.S. markets open slightly in the red Dollar relatively strong at the beginning of the session Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds gain to 4.27% The...
Natural gas storage, according to the EIA report, fell by 9 million cubic feet (bcf) compared to the expected decrease of 2 bcf and a decline of 40 bcf...
In the fourth year of a market deficit, the cocoa crisis seems to be deepening, with futures gaining today 5% today, reaching new historic highs. African...
DE40 drops ahead of Wall Street open Rheinmetall optimistic about outlook for new year Overall market situation: Thursday's trading session...
Oracle jumps almost 12% after fiscal-Q3 earnings The biggest single-day jump since December 2021 Results show big increase in demand Company expects...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading down more than 1% ahead of the U.S. market open after executives at UXL, which is backed by Intel (INTC.US), Alphabet...
US PPI inflation report for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. The report was of second-importance, as the more important CPI data was already...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for February: Retail Sales: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM; previous -1.1%...
Bloomberg reports that Hungarian cabinet decided to send back a contested change in central bank's law for further consultations as policymakers seek...
A lot of markets' attention is on Japan recently, as there are more and more signs suggesting that Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates...
EUR took a hit this morning following comments from Yannis Stournaras, Governor of Bank of Greece and member of ECB Governor Council. Stournaras made a...
European indice set to open little changed Retail sales and PPI data from the United States Speeches from ECB members European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones gained 0.10%, Nasdaq declined 0.54% and small-cap...
- Wage negotiations in Japan are underway. Speculation is rife that major corporations are set to raise wages by up to 5%, which would be one of the biggest...