BREAKING: USDJPY caps gains after Nikkei reports
Wage negotiations are underway this week. It is already clear that major corporations are to make pay raises of at least 5%, with one of the largest hikes...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) shares are losing 8.5% during the Wednesday's trading session following the release of its annual sales guidance, which was below...
Nvidia is the clear leader in the hardware vendor segment in the development of artificial intelligence and cloud. GPU card market share exceeds 80% The...
HSBC has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: Actual: -1.5400M; forecast 0.900M; previous 1.367M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Wall Street slightly drops early in Wednesday's session Wells Fargo recommendation bears Tesla shares more than 2.5% lower ZIM Integrated...
After almost two years of languishing on the US stock market, we lived to see an IPO that the whole world, not just the financial world, is talking about....
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE40 tests 18,000 pts area Zalando surges 14% on 2023 results and strong guidance European stock...
Industrial production in eurozone fall down -6.7% YoY vs -3% exp. and 1.2% growth previously On monthly basis industrial production came in -3.2%...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing a notable rebound in recent weeks. After a period of struggle, key benchmarks like the Hang Seng Tech Index and...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is fairly light in terms of publications. There are no scheduled events that could impact the global market. In the...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for January: Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual -0.1%; forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%; GDP:...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording positive trading session. The Korean KOSPI gains 0.50%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is...
US CPI inflation came in higher than expectations at 3.2% y/y and core inflation at 3.8% y/y. Core inflation is up 0.4% m/m, for the second month in...
Bitcoin's fall near $70,000 has caused a pullback among most altcoins, but so far the level is defended, and Microstrategy (MSTR.US) shares are resisting...
Shares of Chicago-based agriculture and nutrition giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today, as the company announced that it has...
Oracle has announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2024, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company is among the beneficiaries of the...
US100 gains more than 0.5%; higher-than-forecast inflation didn't spoil sentiment on indexes Large-cap contracts and AI demand drive Oracle (ORCL.US)...
Oil is now at higher levels than just a few hours ago, even despite Putin's recent statements to Interfax news agency. Putin indicated that he supports...