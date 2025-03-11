Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market news

US500 back to sell-off 📉

11 March 2025

U.S. stock indices started Tuesday’s trading session with declines. The US500 is already down nearly 0.85% after the White House announced changes in trade policy with Canada. Donald Trump has instructed the Secretary of Commerce to impose additional tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on all steel...

More

Tesla shares plunge double digits: Is valuation now compelling?

10 March 2025

Tesla (TSLA) shares experienced a dramatic sell-off on Monday, plummeting by over 12% to reach a new 2025 low. Tesla's shares have now fallen to levels last seen on October 24th, when the stock surged by double digits following announcements from Elon Musk promising a massive increase in the company's...

More

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Gold, Cocoa (05.03.2025)

5 March 2025

Oil: OPEC+ has indicated in its latest statement that it intends to proceed with increasing production from April. The production increase is intended to offset the voluntary reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day over several months. WTI crude oil prices are hovering below $67.5 per barrel,...

More

29 June 2018
28 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits