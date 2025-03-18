Economic calendar: EMU inflation in the spotlight
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Market news
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) commenced its two-day meeting today to discuss potential changes in monetary policy, although no changes are expected for this particular session. Nevertheless, further communication will be crucial, and investors will be paying close attention to the words of Ueda, the head of...
More
Oil: Increased tension in the Middle East following US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen led to price increases at the beginning of the new week Donald Trump indicated that Iran will be held responsible for any attacks by the Houthis Israel is conducting strikes in the...
More
Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators from the long positioning. The global cocoa market is experiencing a shift, with the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasting...
More
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
Unavailable
Changing the language affects the change of regulator