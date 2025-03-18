Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market news

BoJ Poised for Another Rate Hike? Yen Sees Sell-Off Ahead of Rate Decision

18 March 2025

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) commenced its two-day meeting today to discuss potential changes in monetary policy, although no changes are expected for this particular session. Nevertheless, further communication will be crucial, and investors will be paying close attention to the words of Ueda, the head of...

More

Commodity Wrap - Oil, Gold, Silver, Corn (18.03.2025)

18 March 2025

Oil: Increased tension in the Middle East following US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen led to price increases at the beginning of the new week Donald Trump indicated that Iran will be held responsible for any attacks by the Houthis Israel is conducting strikes in the...

More

Cocoa tumbles 4% hitting 4-month lows on ICCO surplus, rising ICE inventories 📉

14 March 2025

Futures on COCOA tumble 4% today on ICE, hitting 4-month lows pressured by improving supply, easing tight-market tensions and pressuring large speculators from the long positioning.  The global cocoa market is experiencing a shift, with the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasting...

More

2 July 2018
29 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits