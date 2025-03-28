Oil surges as US calls on companies to cut Iranian imports altogether
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Market news
The week that many investors have been waiting for is coming. Next week, the market will definitely focus on new tariffs that the US administration is expected to announce on Wednesday, April 2. Additionally, the tariffs on vehicles and auto parts announced on March 26 will go into effect on the same...
The trade war initiated by Donald Trump is in full swing. The battle, which began in early February, constantly shifts its pace and direction. Although tariffs on China have already reached 20%, the situation with Mexico, Canada, and the rest of the world remains uncertain. Investors are eagerly awaiting...
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US), the company behind Truth Social and majority-owned by Donald Trump, has announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through its financial brand, Truth.Fi. The stock increased +13% at the market open,...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
Summary: US indices looking to recoup recent losses on trade concerns US30 closed below 200 day SMA for first time since June 2016 Harley-Davidson falls...
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
