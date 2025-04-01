Read more
Investing during uncertainty. How to act in a volatile world?

1 April 2025

We live in an era of turbulence in financial markets—pandemics, military conflicts, political uncertainty, the looming U.S. debt crisis, and rapidly shifting global economic policies are all pushing investors to seek ways to protect their capital while still aiming for returns—even under...

The upcoming Trump's “Liberation Day” is pushing gold to record levels 🔔

31 March 2025

President Trump plans to present a broad set of new tariffs on April 2nd, on a day he has called the "Liberation Day" for the USA. The uncertainty surrounding this event is fueling today’s sell-off in the stock market and gains in gold. Gold is up +1.23%, reaching $3120 per ounce,...

America First Trade Policy: What to expect from next week's tariff announcement 🔎📄

28 March 2025

The week that many investors have been waiting for is coming. Next week, the market will definitely focus on new tariffs that the US administration is expected to announce on Wednesday, April 2. Additionally, the tariffs on vehicles and auto parts announced on March 26 will go into effect on the same...

