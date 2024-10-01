Daily summary: US500 gains over 1.00% and Bitcoin tests $68,000 USD
Thursday's session was favorable for Wall Street investors. U.S. indices gained over 1.00% and are approaching historical highs again. The...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
On Thursday, semiconductor stocks generally are recording decent gains, as the sector awaits earnings reports from major players including Broadcom (AVGO.US)....
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, following his recent address to the House Financial Services...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -40B (Forecast -37B, Previous -96B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
Wall Street opens higher near record levels The US Dollar (USD) depreciates Yields on U.S. bonds remains unchanged On Thursday, U.S. indices...
ECB Deposit Rate Actual 4% (Forecast 4%, Previous 4.00%) ECB Interest Rate Actual 4.5% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%) The Governing Council...
Super Micro Computer surges on S&P 500 inclusion Stock rallies to a fresh record high Shares gained over 1200% since start of 2023 AI-demand...
Hugo Boss shares under pressure after presenting new forecasts Bernstein analysts downgrade rating on Bayer shares Overall market situation: European...
US Challenger report on job cut announcements for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report showed job cuts at 84,638 thousand for the previous...
Japanese yen is in the spotlight this morning, with USDJPY dropping to the 148.00 area - the lowest level in a month. There is a number of factors in play...
EURJPY is plunging 0.9% today, amid a spike in Japanese yen and a pullback in euro. Japanese yen received support from wage data. Growth in Japanese...
European indices open lower ECB expected to hold rates unchanged Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress European indices launched...
The ECB meeting later today is the key focus for Europe. The backdrop to the meeting is mixed. While there are definite wage pressures, and signs that...
German factory orders data for January was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deep 6% month-over-month plunge in orders...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher but off the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% higher and Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, erasing part of yesterday's sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq jumps...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) plunge over 40% today. Stock has been trading lower since the start of today's trading but declines...
US-listed shares of JD.com (JD.US), Chinese e-commerce company, are rallying around-15% today. Company reported Q4 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall...
The first day of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimonies in Congress turned out to be a non-event. Text of the testimony, which was released at 1:30...