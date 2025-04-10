Read more
CME Group and CBOE Global Markets shares in the spotlight of Morgan Stanley and BofA 🔔

10 April 2025

CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in the United States. Shares of both companies have performed very well during the recent market downturns, thanks to exceptionally high trading activity...

Commodity wrap - Oil, natural gas, coffeee, cocoa (10.04.2025)

10 April 2025

Oil Crude oil has seen a 20% pullback since the United States first announced retaliatory tariffs. WTI oil plunged below $60 per barrel, marking its lowest level since February 2021. The U.S. decision to suspend tariffs for 90 days led to a rebound across many global assets, including crude oil. Most...

White House announces tariff hike on China to 104%; indices erase gains 🔔✂️

8 April 2025

White House spokesperson Levitt stated that the U.S. has just imposed an additional 50% tariff on China, raising total tariffs to a record-high 104%. Additional trade restrictions are set to take effect tomorrow, April 9th. This information aligns with yesterday's statements from Trump, when he...

