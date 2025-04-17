Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market news

Netflix gains ahead of Q1 2025 earnings 📈Will report support sentiments on Wall Street?🗽

17 April 2025

Netflix shares (NFLX.US) are gaining just over 0.5% today ahead of the company’s key Q1 2025 earnings report. Wall Street is expected to watch the results closely, especially given that Netflix's disappointing report in 2022 preceded a major correction in the US equity market and sparked fears...

More

US30 drops 1.3% pressured by 20% crash of United Health Group shares in pre-market 📉

17 April 2025

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are down nearly 1.3% after one of the index’s largest constituents and the biggest health insurer in the U.S., UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US), saw its shares tumble almost 20% in pre-market trading. The company lowered its full-year guidance,...

More

TSMC Q1 2025 Earnings Preview

16 April 2025

As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) prepares to release its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, April 17, 2025, investors are keenly focused on how the chip manufacturing giant will address growing trade tensions while capitalizing on continued strong AI-driven demand. Key Performance...

More

4 July 2018
3 July 2018
2 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits