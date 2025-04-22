Read more
Tesla releases Q1 2025 results; -71 % drop in net profit YoY 🔎📌

22 April 2025

Revenue: USD 19.3 bn, ‑9 % YoY (driven mainly by lower Model Y volume and ongoing price incentives) Earnings per share (GAAP): USD 0.12 (‑71 % YoY); earnings per share (non‑GAAP): USD 0.27 (‑40 %) Operating profit: USD 0.4 bn; operating...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (22.04.2025)

22 April 2025

Oil: Oil prices hold near 2-week highs. WTI crude is around $63 per barrel. However, the price saw a decline at the beginning of the week along with a strong sell-off on Wall Street. Stronger declines were contained by a weakening US dollar. A weakening US dollar makes commodity prices in other...

Cocoa: Bottoming Out or a Pause Before Further Declines?

18 April 2025

Cocoa prices have lingered near the $8,000 per tonne mark for an extended period. The mid-crop harvest has recently commenced, although supplies from this season will not materialize until later in the year. Currently, the market continues to receive cocoa from the main crop, which has already undergone...

