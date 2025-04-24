Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market news

Stock of the Week - Procter & Gamble (24.04.2025)

24 April 2025

Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares faced pressure following its third-quarter earnings report, as the consumer goods giant lowered its full-year outlook amid growing uncertainty from U.S. tariff policies and challenging consumer demand. The maker of Tide detergent and Olay skincare products delivered...

More

Kering shares at lowest since 2015 on weak sales of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent 💡

24 April 2025

Shares of Kering (KER.FR), which is responsible for brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, are down 5% today after Q1 results fell short of expectations. Gucci sales fell 25% in the first quarter. Efforts to revive Kering SA’s biggest brand have shown no signs of turning around amid a difficult...

More

Tesla releases Q1 2025 results; -71 % drop in net profit YoY 🔎📌

22 April 2025

Revenue: USD 19.3 bn, ‑9 % YoY (driven mainly by lower Model Y volume and ongoing price incentives) Earnings per share (GAAP): USD 0.12 (‑71 % YoY); earnings per share (non‑GAAP): USD 0.27 (‑40 %) Operating profit: USD 0.4 bn; operating...

More

2 July 2018
29 June 2018
28 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits