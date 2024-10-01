BREAKING: WTI tests $80 after DOE data
US Department of Energy issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in headline crude...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
US Department of Energy issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in headline crude...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for January: actual 8.863M; forecast 8.800M; previous 8.889M; JOLTS data...
Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 5% level, in line with expectations. USDCAD loses after BoC decision.
Wall Street indices open higher US100 climbs back above 18,000 pts mark Earnings reports from CrowdStrike, FootLocker, ChargePoint and Nordstrom Powell...
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of The United Kingdom, gives independent analysis of the UK's finances, as an executive non-departmental...
Text of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimony was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Below are key takeaways from the speech: Ongoing progress...
US ADP report (February): 140 k vs 150 k exp. and 107 k previously The private sector US jobs report showed goods-producing jobs up 30,000,...
Today's eurozone retail sales reading YoY showed a decline of -1% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.8% previously On MoM basics, retail sales rose 0.1%...
The world's largest container ship operator, Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) faces a number of logistical challenges, which led the company to recently...
European indices are trading higher The DAX is up about 0.20%, returning above 17,700 points EURUSD is up 0.17% to the level of 1.087 Today's...
Chinese stock indices, including HK.cash and CHN.cash are gaining more than 2% during today's session following further dovish comments from the Chinese...
Cocoa futures have been in a dynamic uptrend for several months, but at levels near $6500 per ton, strong sellers activity has once again emerged recently....
The recent days have been very volatile in the cryptocurrency market. Yesterday, Bitcoin broke its historic all-time high (ATH), momentarily surpassing...
Today is rich in several interesting macroeconomic publications and events, which may increase volatility on both European and global markets. In the first...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific mostly record an uptrend session despite a weaker session on Tuesday at Wall Street. The Japanese Nikkei...
Sentiment in the US remains weak today, with investors taking profits after a powerful rally. The US100 index loses nearly 1.74%, the US500 loses more...
Weaker ISM services reading paradoxically failed to improve sentiment on Wall Street Broadcom, Intel and Salesforce lead tech companies' declines Sharp...
Gold (GOLD) futures are trading close to 0.7% higher today, and although they have already retreated more than $10 from their intraday peak at $2142, we...
Following Bitcoin's sharp breakout above the historic $69,000 barrier, the popular cryptocurrency has initiated a deeper downward correction. At the...