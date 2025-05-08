Trump spoils upbeat moods announcing new levies on China
Summary: Donald Trump administration plans to slap China with a package of new duties worth $200 billion Asian indices plunge in the aftermath, commodities...
Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are rising over 1.3%, breaking above 20,100 points amid optimism sparked by media reports suggesting Trump plans to repeal strict AI-related regulations introduced by the Biden administration. Nvidia shares are up nearly 2% in pre-market trading, approaching $120. Investors...
Yesterday, in the second half of the day, New Hampshire made history as the first U.S. state to adopt a law allowing the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Following this announcement, Bitcoin surged from around 94,000 USD to 97,000 USD today. Investor enthusiasm is fueled by expectations...
Donald Trump struck a mix of assertive and diplomatic tones in fresh remarks on trade and foreign relations. He reiterated America’s “abundance of energy” and openness to friendship with Canada, dismissing the idea of it becoming a 51st state while leaving the door open to possible...
Summary: Strong selling seen in crypto space with 5%+ declines USDJPY probes pivotal resistance GBP looks to recover after GDP release Copper falls back...
Summary: Copper moving back near lowest level in a year Chinese investor unwinds $1B bet China’s slowing economy weighing on the metal and AUD The price...
Summary: USDJPY probing trendline from summer of 2015 Risk-on sentiment and USD recovery aiding the pair US inflation data due out on Thursday We noted yesterday...
Summary: US inflation is expected to have accelerated in June ECB minutes could signal some disputes within the Governing Council regarding a rate increase...
Summary: European stocks advance modestly Oil prices surges ahead of API data release US Dollar Index moves higher to the 94.4 pts handle Tuesday’s...
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
Summary: European stock markets begin Tuesday’s trading with modest gains DAX (DE30) struggles with a 12550 points resistance ECB’s Draghi voices upbeat...
Summary: Industrial production in the UK should bring an increase in May German economic sentiment index will be released during the day Crude oil inventories...
Summary: Chinese CPI comes in as expected, PPI slightly beats expectations, stocks nudge higher Chinese authorities are to be at disposal of more tools...
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
