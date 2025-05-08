Read more
US100 surges 1.3% amid media reports about planned unwind of US curbs to AI chips export📈

8 May 2025

Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are rising over 1.3%, breaking above 20,100 points amid optimism sparked by media reports suggesting Trump plans to repeal strict AI-related regulations introduced by the Biden administration. Nvidia shares are up nearly 2% in pre-market trading, approaching $120. Investors...

Bitcoin breaks through 97,000 USD after first U.S. state passes reserve bill 🔔📈

7 May 2025

Yesterday, in the second half of the day, New Hampshire made history as the first U.S. state to adopt a law allowing the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Following this announcement, Bitcoin surged from around 94,000 USD to 97,000 USD today. Investor enthusiasm is fueled by expectations...

Markets hesitate as Trump hints at big announcement and trade talks 📌

6 May 2025

Donald Trump struck a mix of assertive and diplomatic tones in fresh remarks on trade and foreign relations. He reiterated America’s “abundance of energy” and openness to friendship with Canada, dismissing the idea of it becoming a 51st state while leaving the door open to possible...

