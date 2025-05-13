Pound seesaws on Brexit developments; Stocks move higher
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several hundred thousand” units. The planned agreement gives the U.S. control over both physical and cloud access to Saudi data centers to prevent...
Coinbase Global, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, is set to join the S&P 500 index before the start of trading on May 19, 2025, replacing Discover Financial Services. This marks a historic milestone not only for the company itself but also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, with Coinbase...
Oil: Oil continues to recover losses after China and the U.S. reached an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs. Since hitting lows on May 5, oil prices have already rebounded by over 13%. Recently, there was a significant drop in the number of vessels traveling from China to the U.S., clearly...
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
