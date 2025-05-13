ADP employment data misses expectations, EURUSD unimpressed
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Market news
18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several hundred thousand” units. The planned agreement gives the U.S. control over both physical and cloud access to Saudi data centers to prevent...
Coinbase Global, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, is set to join the S&P 500 index before the start of trading on May 19, 2025, replacing Discover Financial Services. This marks a historic milestone not only for the company itself but also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, with Coinbase...
Oil: Oil continues to recover losses after China and the U.S. reached an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs. Since hitting lows on May 5, oil prices have already rebounded by over 13%. Recently, there was a significant drop in the number of vessels traveling from China to the U.S., clearly...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
