Bitcoin, which is the most popular and largest cryptocurrency by capitalisation, broke through its milestone today. Breaking through the US$69,000 barrier...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
- US, non-manufacturing ISM for February. Actual: 52.6 Expected: 53.0. Previous: 53.4 - US, factory orders for January. Actual: -3.6%...
Wall Street drops in early Tuesday session Apple shares extend declines amid lower sales in China Investors await release of ISM data and durable...
This week we have two important central bank events. The first is Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress and the second is the ECB meeting. Both of...
Shares of Target (TGT.US) are gaining nearly 8.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street following the release of better-than-expected...
Gold Gold recorded the highest close in history on Monday and the first one above $2,100 per ounce Gold and other precious metals jumped on Friday,...
Equity indices are on pause, and global indices are a sea of red on Tuesday. Sentiment drained from the Hang Seng at the start of the China National People’s...
European indices trade lower DE40 tests lower limit of market geometry Redcare Pharmacy jumps on 2024 guidance European stock market indices...
Services PMI indices for February from European countries were released this morning. However, the majority of the releases were revisions to an already-released...
China is holding its Two Sessions annual meetings of China's National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference...
European indices set for lower opening Bitcoin climb above $68,000 during Asia-Pacific session US servies ISM index scheduled for 3:00 pm GMT European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session lower, making a pause after rallying to all-time highs at the end of the previous week. S&P...
Rally on Wall Street was paused today, after major US indices climbed to fresh record highs at the end of the previous week. S&P 500 500 trades...
The beginning of a new trading week is marked with big price moves on a number of assets, with cryptocurrencies and precious metals drawing the most attention....
Oil launched the new week's trading higher, supported by an announcement from OPEC+ made over the week. Group of oil producers announced on Sunday...
American Airlines (AAL.US) announced today that it has ordered 260 new aircraft from Boeing (BA.US), Airbus (AIR.DE) and Embraer (ERJ.US). The order includes...
NATGAS extends a massive intraday gain and is now trading over 8% higher on the day! From a technical point of view, the commodity is approaching a key...
The euro is starting the week on a path to recovery against the US dollar. This recovery has been consistent since the price reached the 1.072 zone in...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market resumed after a brief pause. Bitcoin gains over 5% and climbs above $66,000 mark for the first time since mid-November...