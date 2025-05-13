US stocks look to rise into the weekend
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several hundred thousand” units. The planned agreement gives the U.S. control over both physical and cloud access to Saudi data centers to prevent...
Coinbase Global, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, is set to join the S&P 500 index before the start of trading on May 19, 2025, replacing Discover Financial Services. This marks a historic milestone not only for the company itself but also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, with Coinbase...
Oil: Oil continues to recover losses after China and the U.S. reached an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs. Since hitting lows on May 5, oil prices have already rebounded by over 13%. Recently, there was a significant drop in the number of vessels traveling from China to the U.S., clearly...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
