US500 dips 1.8% after tariff warning 🚨

23 May 2025

Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response to the words of the US president, we see clear movements in European indices and contracts for US indices. At the same time, investors are moving their...

Commodity wrap - Oil, natgas, gold, cocoa (20.05.2025)

20 May 2025

Oil The current price of Brent crude hovers around $65 per barrel, with WTI near $62. In recent weeks, the decline in retail fuel markets has slowed. Crude oil continues to respond positively to news of reduced tariffs between the U.S. and China. However, a credit rating downgrade for the U.S....

Saudi Arabia to purchase hundreds of thousands Blackwell chips from Nvidia, stock gains 6% 📌🖋️

13 May 2025

  18,000 Blackwell chips for the company Humain will be delivered to a single 500 MW data center; full expansion envisions “several hundred thousand” units. The planned agreement gives the U.S. control over both physical and cloud access to Saudi data centers to prevent...

