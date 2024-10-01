BREAKING: GOLD tests $2,100 area❗
Gold is trading higher today, along with other precious metals. Precious metals extend upward impulse launched on Friday in response to release of weaker-than-expected...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Gold is trading higher today, along with other precious metals. Precious metals extend upward impulse launched on Friday in response to release of weaker-than-expected...
Wall Street indices open a touch lower US2000 tests highs from late-January 2023 Super Micro Computer jumps on S&P 500 inclusion Macy's...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 had begun almost two months ago and is now drawing to a close. The majority of large US companies have already...
Natural gas futures are gaining more than 5% today driven by comments from EQT Corp and weather forecasts in the US. US-based EQT (EQT.US) conveyed in...
European indices are trading lower. The DAX is losing about 0.10%, testing the historical high. The Euro is one of the stronger currencies. The...
Oil futures are seeing slight increases today, following yesterday's announcement by OPEC+ producers of an extension of production cuts until the end...
The rating agency Fitch Ratings has decided to downgrade the rating of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) to 'junk' status, with a negative outlook....
The Eurozone Sentix Index came in at 10.5 against 10.6 forecast and 12.9 previously. The index tracks investor expectations and sentiment, in the euro...
Bitcoin has just experienced one of the best months in terms of growth in its entire history. In February alone, the price of BTC increased by over 43%,...
There is something for everyone on this busy week for economic and corporate data. Ahead of it, however, Japanese stocks have followed Wall Street higher,...
No significant macroeconomic publications are planned for today that could affect the volatility of global markets. However, this week investors will learn...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording a weaker session despite the high closing of indices in the USA on Friday. The Japanese...
Wall Street ends the week in a positive mood at record levels. The US500 gains nearly 0.80% to a level of 5140 points, and the US100 records even...
After reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies (DELL.US) shares rose over 28% today, reigniting investor sentiment...
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has released a new monetary policy report, offering insights into the current economic climate, inflation,...
Fed's Waller, Logan, and Goolsbee presented perspectives that collectively leaned towards a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments, indicating...
Indices gain after market opens The US Dollar dips after ISM data Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rise to 4.27% The final day of the week...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.2; forecast 51.5; previous...
European indices trade slightly higher DE40 pulls back below 17,800 pts Daimler Truck rallies 13% after Q4 earnings European stock market indices...