Lira stable as Erdogan claims victory in Turkey
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...
The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty about the future Nearly all members see the risk of persistent inflation Dollar weakness is attributed to concerns over the...
The Wall Street AI giant Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings today, after the session on Wall Street. What to expect and will strong business momentum drive technology sector and Nasdaq 100 higher? Key dates for today Earnings Release: Wednesday, May 29 at 4:20 PM...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European markets experience sizable declines in the morning China to lose trade war vs the US? It’s...
Summary: BoE leaves rates unchanged, chief economist Haldane backs a rate hike (3 votes in favour of such a move) BoE doesn’t plan to dial back QE debt...
Summary: NOK surges as Norges Bank delivers a hawkish message European stock markets decline despite initial strength OPEC meeting kicks off today After opening...
Summary: Norwegian central bank hints at a rate rise as soon as September, NOK strengthens It sees reasons implying an increase in price and wage inflation...
