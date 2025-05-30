Oil gains ahead of DOE, European indices back in green
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Market news
OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...
The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty about the future Nearly all members see the risk of persistent inflation Dollar weakness is attributed to concerns over the...
The Wall Street AI giant Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings today, after the session on Wall Street. What to expect and will strong business momentum drive technology sector and Nasdaq 100 higher? Key dates for today Earnings Release: Wednesday, May 29 at 4:20 PM...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
Summary: US indices looking to recoup recent losses on trade concerns US30 closed below 200 day SMA for first time since June 2016 Harley-Davidson falls...
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
