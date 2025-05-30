Read more
OPEC+ Considers Output Hike Above 411,000 bpd for July, Extending Oil Price Weakness

30 May 2025

OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...

Minutes FOMC: Cautious approach from the Fed

28 May 2025

The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty about the future Nearly all members see the risk of persistent inflation Dollar weakness is attributed to concerns over the...

Nvidia will report earnings today 🔔What to expect from AI giant?

28 May 2025

The Wall Street AI giant Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings today, after the session on Wall Street. What to expect and will strong business momentum drive technology sector and Nasdaq 100 higher?  Key dates for today Earnings Release: Wednesday, May 29 at 4:20 PM...

