Czech koruna gives back gains following unexpected CNB rate hike
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
Market news
Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO). This marks a significant milestone in the development of the crypto and fintech sectors. The company’s shares will be available for purchase on the XTB platform starting today. 📈...
OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...
The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty about the future Nearly all members see the risk of persistent inflation Dollar weakness is attributed to concerns over the...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
Summary: US indices looking to recoup recent losses on trade concerns US30 closed below 200 day SMA for first time since June 2016 Harley-Davidson falls...
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
