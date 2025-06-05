Read more
Circle successfully debuts on NYSE 📌🖋️

5 June 2025

Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO). This marks a significant milestone in the development of the crypto and fintech sectors. The company’s shares will be available for purchase on the XTB platform starting today. 📈...

OPEC+ Considers Output Hike Above 411,000 bpd for July, Extending Oil Price Weakness

30 May 2025

OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward trajectory in oil markets. Over the past few months, eight core OPEC+ members – including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman,...

Minutes FOMC: Cautious approach from the Fed

28 May 2025

The Fed is currently in a good position regarding its policy tools and is waiting for further data A cautious approach is justified by uncertainty about the future Nearly all members see the risk of persistent inflation Dollar weakness is attributed to concerns over the...

