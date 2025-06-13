Read more
Walmart and Amazon consider issuing their own stablecoin 📄🔎

13 June 2025

A lot is happening on the geopolitical stage today. The renewed escalation of conflict in the Middle East was the main cause of market panic in the morning hours. Safe-haven assets like gold and escalation-sensitive ones like oil are seeing gains. Meanwhile, equities and, to some extent, cryptocurrencies...

Stock of the month: 60% upside in L'Oréal?

11 June 2025

  Founded over 100 years ago, L'Oréal (OR.FR) is the leading company in the beauty sector and has been able to sustainably outperform the industry's strong growth in recent years. This has led to L'Oréal shares being valued by investors at very demanding multiples....

Commodity wrap (10.06.2025) - Oil, Silver, Gold, Cocoa

10 June 2025

Oil OPEC+ is currently maintaining its strategy of increasing oil production by 411,000 barrels per day. Production is planned to be raised by the same amount in July. Since the beginning of the production restoration, OPEC+ has theoretically increased output for July by nearly 1.4 million barrels...

