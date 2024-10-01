BREAKING: EUR gains after euro area CPI reading
Flash CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Flash CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well...
Manufacturing PMI indices for February from Europe were released this morning. Reports were not expected to trigger any major market moves as most of them...
Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight this week, with most of the attention being paid to Bitcoin. The most famous cryptocurrency rallied to $64,000 earlier...
European indices set for higher opening US manufacturing ISM seen improving in February Revisions of February manufacturing PMI data European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
Wall Street finished the session positively, with the PCE inflation report matching expectations acting as a catalyst for today's gains. The...
German footwear maker Birkenstock (BIRK.US) exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts for the Christmas quarter, but it wasn't enough to sustain Wall...
C3.ai (AI.US) experienced a significant surge in its stock value, rising over 24%, following its announcement of better-than-expected financial results...
Today, cryptocurrencies are witnessing significant gains, fueled by Bitcoin's strong performance and its temporary sideways trend around $62,000. While...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -96B (Forecast -86B, Previous -60B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas...
Wall Street indices gain Nasdaq100 breaks through 18,000 points US Dollar weakens US Treasury bonds also decline On the fourth trading day...
eBay released Q4 2023 results on Tuesday Stock jumped almost 8% during post-earnings session Sales and profits beat expectations Upbeat outlook...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Personal Income: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3%...
German flash CPI inflation data for February was released today at 1:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting slowdown in headline CPI from 2.9% to 2.6% YoY. However,...
The U.S. dollar (USDIDX) is gaining slightly ahead of today's release of PCE inflation data (1:30 PM GMT). S&P pointed out that the U.S. economy...
European indices trade higher German DAX climbs above 17,700 pts Earnings reports from MTU Aero Engines, Beiersdorf and Covestro European stock...
NZDJPY is experiencing big moves today as New Zealand dollar is the worst performing G10 currency and Japanese yen is the best performing major currency....
Spanish flash CPI data for February was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline CPI from 3.4% to 2.7% YoY,...