Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natgas, Gold, Coffee (24.06.2025)

24 June 2025

Oil Price Surge: Oil prices surged at the open of the final week of June, driven by a significant escalation in the Middle East. US-Iran Tensions: The United States conducted a bombing raid on nuclear infrastructure in Iran, which was subsequently met with a threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz....

Tensions rise in the Middle East, oil tests key resistance 🟢🔎

19 June 2025

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated as Israel and Iran are exchanging direct attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran will "pay the full price" after rockets struck civilian areas and a hospital in central Israel. In response, Israeli forces reportedly...

US100 edges lower after Fed decision 📉

18 June 2025

The Federal Reserve did not surprise investors and decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%. More importantly, however, the Fed revised its economic projections, pointing to slower GDP growth, slightly higher unemployment, and slightly higher inflation compared to the March forecasts. Futures...

