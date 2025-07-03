Euro holds gains as inflation matches expectations
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
June's inflation data for Switzerland delivered an unexpected rebound, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 0.1% year-on-year. This breaks a series of declines and offers a slight respite for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). This minimal, yet significant, uptick could signal a halt to the...
Oil: Oil remains under pressure amid expectations that OPEC+ will decide on another strong restoration of production at 411,000 barrels per day in August. If such a decision were made, it would be the fourth consecutive strong increase in production. Voluntary production cuts in 2023 amounted...
Oil Price Surge: Oil prices surged at the open of the final week of June, driven by a significant escalation in the Middle East. US-Iran Tensions: The United States conducted a bombing raid on nuclear infrastructure in Iran, which was subsequently met with a threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz....
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
Summary: Facebook eases its approach towards cryptocurrency advertisements European stock markets continuously march lower Final US GDP reading for...
Summary: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fighting illicit use of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is reapproaching...
Summary: Czech National Bank raises rates for the fourth time in less than a year Weaker than estimated the exchange-rate among major reasons behind such...
Summary: European equity markets start lower, but then recover to some extent DAX (DE30) strives to rise, beware of a dead cat bounce Seasonality suggests...
Summary: Preliminary European inflation readings are the top-tier data for today Final Q1 US GDP release should bring a modest impact to the dollar Swedish...
Summary: RBNZ stays on hold as expected, but it offers a bit more dovish stuff BoC’s Poloz brushes off the soft macroeconomic data, July’s rate hike odds...
Summary: Stocks rise on easing of trade tensions Oil surges on largest DOE draw since Sep ’16 ZAR drops on Moody’s report Will Bitcoin boost Japanese...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -9.9M Largest drawdown since September 2016 Oil.WTI jumps back near highest level of the year A massive drop in...
Summary: Trump chooses less severe plan for Chinese tech investments Mnuchin expecting a "big" GDP number; mixed US data Stock indices bounce sharply...
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
