House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

4 July 2025

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this period, lawmakers are set to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate-originated GENIUS...

Swiss Inflation Rebounds: Is This The End of SNB Rate Cuts?

3 July 2025

June's inflation data for Switzerland delivered an unexpected rebound, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 0.1% year-on-year. This breaks a series of declines and offers a slight respite for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). This minimal, yet significant, uptick could signal a halt to the...

Commodity Wrap- Oil, gas, coffee, wheat (01.07.2025)

1 July 2025

Oil: Oil remains under pressure amid expectations that OPEC+ will decide on another strong restoration of production at 411,000 barrels per day in August. If such a decision were made, it would be the fourth consecutive strong increase in production. Voluntary production cuts in 2023 amounted...

